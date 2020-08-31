Clifford E. Hogue
Indianapolis - Clifford E. Hogue, of Indianapolis, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Community North Hospital. He was born on October 7, 1940 in Indianapolis to the late Walter David and Frances (Mather) Hogue. Clifford earned his Bachelor's degree from Purdue University and Master's degree from Stanford University. He was an electrical engineer for Cummins Engine and Naval Avionics prior to retirement. Cliff was a long-time member of North Eastwood Christian Church where he served as an Elder and was very active in the church. He loved his family and enjoyed doing things with his grandchildren. Survivors include his daughter, Tammi Lydick (Larry); son, Timothy Hogue; step-son, Bill Cavanaugh (Patricia); grandchildren, Zachary and Madeline Lydick and Erica, Justin, Jacob and Lauren Cavanaugh. He was preceded in death by his wife, Diana (Robison) Hogue; his parents; and siblings, John Hogue and Mary Jean Wollenwebber. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family has decided to have a private graveside service in Washington Park East Cemetery. To sign the online guest registry or share a favorite memory please visit www.LauckFuneralHome.com