Clifford Milan Cline
Indianapolis - Clifford Milan Cline, 88, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away Jan. 10, 2020.
Clifford was born in Whitestown, IN, Oct. 17, 1931. He graduated from Whitestown High School before serving with the United States Army in Germany and Korea.
Clifford's strong work ethic, most likely stemming from his early life on a farm, allowed him to retire from both Indiana Bell and Naval Avionics.
Clifford enjoyed reading old western novels, word search puzzles, spontaneous road trips, watching football and spending time with his family. In his role as father, he was active as a boy scout leader and enjoyed being a chauffeur to his grandchildren.
As a Christian, he instilled these values and left this as a part of his legacy to the family.
Clifford is survived by his wife, Sara of 65 years, married March 9, 1954; children, Daniel (Janice), Marjorie, and Deborah; grandchildren, Richard (Jessica), Joseph (Margo), Jacquelyn, Joshua, and Erick (Michelle); and great- grandchildren, Daeon, Evan, Isabella, Ella, and Rowan.
Clifford was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Myrtle; siblings, Clede, Mary Frances, and Marjorie; and granddaughter, Stephanie.
Family and friends will gather Tues., Jan. 14, 2020, for visitation from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, 2400 N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon. A graveside service will be held Wed., Jan. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lebanon. You are invited to visit the website www.strawmyerdrury.com where you may sign his online register and leave a personal message.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: Crossroads of America Council Boy Scouts of America.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020