Services
Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary - Lebanon
2400 North Lebanon Street
Lebanon, IN 46052
(765) 485-2700
For more information about
Clifford Cline
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary - Lebanon
2400 North Lebanon Street
Lebanon, IN 46052
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Lebanon, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Cline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Milan Cline

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford Milan Cline Obituary
Clifford Milan Cline

Indianapolis - Clifford Milan Cline, 88, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away Jan. 10, 2020.

Clifford was born in Whitestown, IN, Oct. 17, 1931. He graduated from Whitestown High School before serving with the United States Army in Germany and Korea.

Clifford's strong work ethic, most likely stemming from his early life on a farm, allowed him to retire from both Indiana Bell and Naval Avionics.

Clifford enjoyed reading old western novels, word search puzzles, spontaneous road trips, watching football and spending time with his family. In his role as father, he was active as a boy scout leader and enjoyed being a chauffeur to his grandchildren.

As a Christian, he instilled these values and left this as a part of his legacy to the family.

Clifford is survived by his wife, Sara of 65 years, married March 9, 1954; children, Daniel (Janice), Marjorie, and Deborah; grandchildren, Richard (Jessica), Joseph (Margo), Jacquelyn, Joshua, and Erick (Michelle); and great- grandchildren, Daeon, Evan, Isabella, Ella, and Rowan.

Clifford was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Myrtle; siblings, Clede, Mary Frances, and Marjorie; and granddaughter, Stephanie.

Family and friends will gather Tues., Jan. 14, 2020, for visitation from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Strawmyer & Drury Mortuary, 2400 N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon. A graveside service will be held Wed., Jan. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lebanon. You are invited to visit the website www.strawmyerdrury.com where you may sign his online register and leave a personal message.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: Crossroads of America Council Boy Scouts of America.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -