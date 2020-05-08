Clifford QuillmanIndianapolis - Clifford Lionel Quillman, 90 passed away Monday April 13, 2020.He was born on May 6,1929 in Christopher, Illinois to John Riley and Pearl Olivia (Mitchell) Quillman. He has resided the last 65 years in Indianapolis.He leaves behind his wife of 72 years, Wanna Jean (Niederbrock) Quillman. He had 4 children, 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, 2 sister in-laws, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 1 son.