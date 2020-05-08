Clifford Quillman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifford Quillman

Indianapolis - Clifford Lionel Quillman, 90 passed away Monday April 13, 2020.

He was born on May 6,1929 in Christopher, Illinois to John Riley and Pearl Olivia (Mitchell) Quillman. He has resided the last 65 years in Indianapolis.

He leaves behind his wife of 72 years, Wanna Jean (Niederbrock) Quillman. He had 4 children, 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, 2 sister in-laws, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 1 son.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center
2950 N High School Rd
Speedway, IN 46224
317-387-7020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved