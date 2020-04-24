|
Clifford W. Browning
Indianapolis - On Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 4:40am, Clifford W. Browning passed away at the age of 69.
Cliff was born on August 8, 1950 in Paris, Illinois to Sylvester Paxton Browning and Phyllis Mary Browning (McFarlane), and was the oldest of three children; his sisters Beverly Ann Rowe and Kathryn Jane Bottar.
Cliff graduated with distinction from Purdue University in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering. Soon after graduating, he joined the Army and was stationed in Wichita Falls, Texas at the Sheppard Air Force Base. He served as an assistant U.S. Army Signal Liaison noncommissioned officer and a supervisor of U.S. Army personnel.
After his time in the army, he came to Indianapolis to study at the IU School of Law where he graduated with Juris Doctor cum Lauder and also received multiple honorary awards from Tau Beta Pi, the engineering honor society.
He started his career as a trial lawyer and became a patent, trademark and copyright attorney where he spent most of his working years at Kreig DeVault (1980-1984, 2006-retirement) and as a partner at Woodard, Emhardt, et al (1984-2006).
Cliff kept himself busy outside of work. He was a part-time professor at the IUPUI School of Law and the chief editor of the International Trademark Association (INTA). He also enjoyed reading, painting, woodworking and playing the piano. His favorite music was jazz and classical music, and he frequented the local symphony.
A passion of Cliff's was his favorite sport, sailing. He joined Indianapolis Sailing Club in 1982—becoming a commodore in the organization from 1997-1998, and a lifetime member. His avocation had him competing in races in and around the U.S. as well as in international waters across the globe.
Cliff was known for his steadfastness, intelligence, hard work ethic, and dedication to the spread of knowledge. He was also a very good-hearted, giving, and kind person.
Cliff was preceded in death by his father, his sisters, and wife, Minde C. Browning. He is survived by his mother, his niece, Marcia Lynn Monroy (her sons Bryce Dymond and Austin Monroy), his brother-in-law, Brian Bottar (his sons Nick and Luke Bottar), and his partner, Rosalind Lim.
He will be laid to rest in Crown Hill Cemetery. Due to the current guidelines limiting public gatherings, Cliff's funeral will be held privately. There will be a celebration of Cliff's life at a later date (to be determined). In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Cliff's honor to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, https://alzfdn.org/. Arrangements entrusted to Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020