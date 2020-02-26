|
Clifton H. Bush IV
The planets aligned on January 15, 2020 at 7:35pm, when Clifton H Bush IV departed this earth for his next destination. Born on December 24, 1932, his 87 years were filled with intellectual pursuits, wonderful friends, and a beautiful family.
He attended Broad Ripple High School and was called the horizontal halfback on the varsity football team. A veteran, he served his country during the Korean War and was awarded two Purple Hearts. He returned from war to marry his first wife, Marilyn Clark, and had four exceptionally bright and talented children: Gary, Teresa, Timothy & Barbara. During this time, he served as a minister overseeing five churches in Crawford County, and was a TV and radio voice (WIRE).
While teaching a course at IUPUI in Astrology, he met his present wife. Her ocean blue eyes drew him in, and he was forever possessed with the ultimate love of his life for 43 years! With the marriage, he inherited two young, vivacious, "mangy curs" (which translated for years as "sweet, pretty and nice!") Karen Engle Bush, and her two delightful daughters, Karianne & Kristi Engle, stood the test of time enjoying Cliff's many talents, humor, and opinions. For those that knew him well, this will bring many good memories and a smile.
He had many diverse interests in his life. Recognized as one of the top 100 Astrologers in the United States was an early highlight. His love of politics brought him recognition with his own political column in the Northwest Press, Cliff's Notes. Known for his intellect, he became a writer, published author, actor, and businessman. He was a Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite Cathedral where he participated as an MC for performances and acted in plays. An avid reader let his passion come alive on paper as an author writing The Third Prophecy, Wheat from the Chaff, Total Change, and co-authored The Incumbent based on the screenplay by local producer, Mike Jansen.
He took great pride in their family owned business, The Flag & Banner Co., 5450 Lafayette Road. Cliff's constant support and interest assisted in its growth as a company that supports all avenues of patriotism.
The White River, and the White River Yacht Club, were his peace and serenity. His favorite hobby was boating up and down the river, then having a scotch at WRYC. Identified as a 57-year corporate member, he was honored as a Lifetime Member. He will forever be remembered for the day he backed the boat, trailer, car, and all…into the water! This ramp will always be known as "Clifty Falls."
A special note of appreciation to the medical professionals at the VA Hospital. Special thanks to Dr. Rashida Shah, the Blue Team, and Asera Home Hospice, for all of their loving care.
Cliff is survived by his wife, Karen, his children Gary (Christine) Bush, Teri (Dave) Rush, Tim (Roberta) Bush, Barb (Greg) Cahall, Kari (Joe) Hayes, & Kristi (Coley) Gaynor. His grandchildren include: Chris Mullen, Brian Bush, Craig & Cameron Rush, Daniel & Callie Cahall, Megan and Mitchell Hayes, Karsyn, Coley, Kenzi, and Kennedy Gaynor, and 9 great grandchildren!
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 8th, 2020, from 2-5pm, at the White River Yacht Club, 1400 E 74th St., Indianapolis, IN 46240. Donations to the WRYC Foundation are appreciated.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020