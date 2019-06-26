|
|
Clifton J. Durham Jr.
Indianapolis - 72, passed away June 20, 2019 in Indianapolis, IN. Clifton was born on June 8, 1947 in Indianapolis, IN.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4-8pm at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park, 9350 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229. A funeral service will follow on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10am, also at the funeral home. To view the full obituary please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 26, 2019