Services
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-898-4462
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifton Durham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifton J. Durham Jr.


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clifton J. Durham Jr. Obituary
Clifton J. Durham Jr.

Indianapolis - 72, passed away June 20, 2019 in Indianapolis, IN. Clifton was born on June 8, 1947 in Indianapolis, IN.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 4-8pm at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park, 9350 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229. A funeral service will follow on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10am, also at the funeral home. To view the full obituary please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
Download Now