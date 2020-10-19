Cline Mahoney
Greenwood - Cline D. Mahoney passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was born July 19, 1930 in Trimble County, Kentucky, to Lloyd and Anna Mahoney. He enlisted in the Navy in 1948 and served on the submarines USS Chivo and USS Amberjacks until he was honorably discharged in 1951. He married Evelyn Burkhardt on July 10, 1954. He attended Hanover College on the G.I. Bill where he played football, was a member of Lambda Chi fraternity, and majored in chemistry. After graduating and living briefly in Abilene, Texas, the family returned to Indiana where he began work at Eli Lilly and Company as a chemist. He retired from Lilly Quality Assurance in December of 1992. Dad enjoyed talking about his family, his time on the submarine, his days at Hanover College, and his international travels with Lilly. After Mom died in 2009, he enjoyed his lunches with friends and the fellowship with the men at Southport Presbyterian Church. Cline was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Evelyn, his sisters, Glenita Mahoney and Donna Jean Wilson, and his brother, Gayle Mahoney. He is survived by his sister Geneva (Leon) Barnes of Milton, KY; his daughters Deborah (Jeff) Christie of Indianapolis, Beverly Mahoney of Milton, KY, and Doris (Greg) Edwards of Indianapolis; grandchildren Joshua (Erica) Christie, Anna (Bobby) ChristieCarnicella, Mary Christie, Emily Christie (Jay Wahi), Lloyd Edwards, Wesley (Rachel) Edwards, and Henry (Meghan) Edwards; great grandchildren Alice Christie (his birthday buddy, born on his 80th birthday), Phoebe and Henrietta Carnicella, Anthony Edwards, and Brooklyn Evelyn Edwards. We would like to thank the staff at Greenwood Village South for their loving care for Dad during his time there as a resident and patient. Due to the pandemic, services will be held graveside for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hanover College (hanover.edu
). Arrangements were entrusted to Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel.