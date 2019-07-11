|
Clint Thomas Gleason
Indianapolis - Clint Thomas Gleason, wonderful brother, uncle, son, and friend passed away on the morning of June 27, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Houston, TX. He battled lung complications and lung cancer. His mind was clear and alert and he was in good health. Unfortunately, he just couldn't breathe. Clint was born to Charles Thomas and Betty Jean Gleason on September 19, 1952 in Indianapolis, IN. Both preceded in death. He is survived by his sister, Charla J Gleason-Carey (Jeff Carey, former brother-in-law(David Gugino) and his brother Todd S. Gleason. (Holly Gleason) He also has two nephews, Kyle Gleason and Matthew Gleason, (Nicole Gleason), great nephew, Theodore (Teddy) Gleason, newborn niece Emma and his dear "second" mother, Sue E. Fackler-Gleason and many friends.
Clint Gleason was a Purdue graduate. He was an exceptionally talented interior designer and space planner having worked for various firms in L.A., NYC. Chicago and several other major cities throughout the United States. He moved from Miami to Houston in 2001 and left his professional career due to health reasons. However, he was never without a project or his sketching paper.
A memorial service will be held at Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery in the Gothic Chapel on Sunday, July 14 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AIDS FOUNDATION HOUSTON INC. > https://www.aidshelp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=cms.page&id=1059 , Palmer Episcopal Church, http://palmerchurch.org/Houston, TX. Community of Hope /Rev'd. Liz Parker or Houston Ballet organization. houstonballet.org.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 11, 2019