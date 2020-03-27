Resources
Clinton Jackson

Clinton Jackson Obituary
Mr. Clinton Jackson

Indianapolis - Age 64, transitioned Monday, March 17th, 2020.

Mr. Jackson's service is Saturday, March 28th at 12:00pm with calling from 11:00am until time of services at Eastside Baptist Church, 2845 Baltimore Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218. Pastor Ray S. Ware is the eulogist and officiant.

Services entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. Watch services via Facebook live stream on Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. www.bluittandson.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
