Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
Clovis Bradley
Clovis "Toby" Bradley


1937 - 2020
Clovis "Toby" Bradley Obituary
Clovis "Toby" Bradley

Indianapolis - Clovis R. (Toby) Bradley

83 of Indianapolis passed away April 20, 2020. He was born January 5, 1937 to the late Raymond and Vera (Jent) Bradley. He was a medic in the U.S. Army and worked at Ransburg Corporation in various positions for many years. He retired as a lead inspector in the quality assurance department. Toby enjoyed traveling and nice cars. He always had a corvette in the garage and owned several Indy 500 Pace Cars. Las Vegas was his favorite destination to visit. Clovis (Uncle Toby) is survived by 9 nephews and nieces Rick (Sandra), Teresa (Perky), Beth (Tim), Vicki (Shawn), Steve, Byron (Rhonda), James "Ed" (Sara), Keith (Angie), and Jeff (Jennifer). He was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Jesse W., Earl Dean, and Hollis J. Bradley and 1 nephew Michael (Todd) Bradley. The family would also like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Shelby Smitherman who provided home health care and was a very close personal friend for several years during Toby's time of need. Your help and assistance has meant the world to the rest of the family. A private family gathering will be held at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel. A private committal service will be held at the Sumner Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Gallatin, Tennessee.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
