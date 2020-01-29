|
Clyde Curry, Jr.
Indianapolis - Clyde Curry Jr. was born in Providence, KY, to Clyde Curry, Sr. and Mildred Wilson on August 8, 1934. He peacefully departed from this life on January 25, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Barbara of 60 years, four children, two sisters and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A man of integrity, he joined the United States Army and served in the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1952. After serving, he moved to Indianapolis, Indiana where he was employed at Chrysler Automotive as a Line Coordinator and retired after 43 years.
Funeral Service will be held on February 1, 2020 at Miracles and Blessings United Methodist Church, 4062 E. 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon with the service starting promptly at noon. Arrangements by Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020