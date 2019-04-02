|
|
Clyde Garrigus
Indianapolis - Clyde R. Garrigus, 91, of Indianapolis, died on March 30, 2019. Calling hours will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3rd and 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, April 4th at Jones Family Mortuary in Mooresville. The celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. For full website obituary, to send a condolence to the family or share a story about Clyde, please visit: www.jonesfamilymortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 2, 2019