Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
Clyde K. Clemmons Obituary
Clyde K. Clemmons

Greenwood - Clyde K. Clemmons, 93, Greenwood, passed away February 21, 2019. Visitation: 4-8:00 PM on Monday, February 25 with a Masonic Service at 7:00 PM at G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135 and from 12-1:00 PM Tuesday, February 26. The funeral will be conducted at 1:00 PM Tuesday, February 26 at the funeral home. Please visit www.ghherrmann.com for the full obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 23, 2019
