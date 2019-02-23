|
|
Clyde K. Clemmons
Greenwood - Clyde K. Clemmons, 93, Greenwood, passed away February 21, 2019. Visitation: 4-8:00 PM on Monday, February 25 with a Masonic Service at 7:00 PM at G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135 and from 12-1:00 PM Tuesday, February 26. The funeral will be conducted at 1:00 PM Tuesday, February 26 at the funeral home. Please visit www.ghherrmann.com for the full obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 23, 2019