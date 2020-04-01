|
|
Clyde Wilemon Sr.
Indianapolis - Clyde W. Wilemon Sr.
85 of Indianapolis passed away March 27, 2020. He was born July 18, 1934 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Clyde P. and Grace (Taylor) Wilemon. Clyde was a member of Kingsway Christian Church and served our country in the U.S. Army. He was a stock chaser at General Motors. Clyde was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Tina Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Edna (Groseclose) Wilemon and a son, Clyde Wilemon Jr., his grandchildren, Jamie Wilemon, Clyde Wilemon III, Malia DuRoss, and Matthew Hurt. There will be a private funeral service for family only. Burial will be in Bluff Creek Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020