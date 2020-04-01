Services
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
For more information about
Clyde Wilemon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Wilemon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde Wilemon Sr.


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clyde Wilemon Sr. Obituary
Clyde Wilemon Sr.

Indianapolis - Clyde W. Wilemon Sr.

85 of Indianapolis passed away March 27, 2020. He was born July 18, 1934 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Clyde P. and Grace (Taylor) Wilemon. Clyde was a member of Kingsway Christian Church and served our country in the U.S. Army. He was a stock chaser at General Motors. Clyde was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Tina Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Edna (Groseclose) Wilemon and a son, Clyde Wilemon Jr., his grandchildren, Jamie Wilemon, Clyde Wilemon III, Malia DuRoss, and Matthew Hurt. There will be a private funeral service for family only. Burial will be in Bluff Creek Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
Download Now