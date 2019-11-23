|
|
Clydene Golden
Brownsburg - Clydene Golden January 22, 1933 - November 22, 2019
Our family sadly lost a pillar on Friday November 22, 2019 @ 12:53 pm. Born in Alicia, AR on January 22 1933 she was 86 years old. Mrs. Clydene Golden better known as Ms. Dee to those who cared for her the last 17 years at Roland in Brownsburg and lastly at Wellbrooke of Avon. When it was time for her to leave us she passed away peacefully with her eldest son Ricky Dale Sr. by her side. She went to meet her Lord and savior in her heavenly home at that exact time. Honorably she raised her 5 sons with all the love, nurturing and guidance that she had. She loved her faith as Apostolic in Drexel Gardens where she lived most of her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Odell Golden, son, Kerry Gene Golden, her parents, Homer and Edith Smothers 2 brothers, Harold Gene and Gerald Smother, and 2 grandsons Ronnie and Jeremy Golden. She is survived by 4 sons, Ricky Dale (Sandra), Ronnie Lynn, Timothy Dwayne (Marie), and Michael Keith. One niece Deborah (Smothers) Hubert and one nephew Kelly Smothers.
She leaves behind a legacy of 31 Grandchildren, 30 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren. Her legacy will be in the minds and hearts of those she loved, and in the minds of those she interacted with, as well as those she never met.
We as her family would like to give our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Cory and Mark for the many years that you have served unconditionally and unselfishly for the care of our Mom during her "Golden Girl" life.
Visitation will be held from 11 to 1 p.m. Tuesday November 26, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel with a funeral service 1 p.m. Burial will be in Floral Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family asks to make donations or volunteer to the Hendricks County Senior Services, 1201 North Sycamore Lane Danville, IN 46122.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019