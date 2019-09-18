Services
Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals - Indianapolis
5811 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 547-5814
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Andrew's Catholic Church
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Andrew's Catholic Church
CMSgt Melvin E. Kerr Sr.


1933 - 2019
CMSgt Melvin E. Kerr Sr. Obituary
CMSgt Melvin E. Kerr Sr.

Indianapolis - 86, transitioned into eternity on September 13, 2019. He was born on October 20, 1933 in Evansville, Indiana. Mr. Kerr was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He leaves to cherish his memory to his wife, Paula Kerr; children: Wanda Willis (Larry), Kemp Goode Sr. (Loretta), Monica Garnett, Karen Trammell, Brenda Dodd (McKinley), Melvin Kerr Jr. (Brenda), Debbie Simmons, Kerstin Thiel and Francheska Watts (Kevin). Services will be held at 12pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church with visitation from 10am until the time of service. Entombment: Washington Park North Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019
