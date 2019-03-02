Services
Col. George G. Kellum Iii Obituary
Col. George G. Kellum, III

Indianapolis - Jan. 13, 1942- Feb. 27, 2019

Col. George G. Kellum, III, 77 of Venice, Florida formerly of Zionsville, Indiana passed away on February 27, 2019. George was born January 13, 1942 in Columbus, Georgia. He was a retired Army Colonel serving in the U.S. Army for 25 years and CEO at Ortho Indy (15 Yrs.). George was a member of Coastal Cruisers and Central Indiana Biking Association. He attended and received his Master's at the University of San Francisco and was an undergrad at the University of Georgia. He is survived by his wife Julie A. Kellum, daughter Kristin A. (Arnold) Hart, son Glenn A. (Lisa) Kellum, brother William C. (Wanda) Kellum and two grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a favorite . Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 2, 2019
