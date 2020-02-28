|
Col. (ret.) Robert A. Kurek
Carmel - Col. (ret.) Robert A. Kurek, 91, ("Bob") of Carmel, IN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Bob was born March 25, 1928 in Decatur, IL to the late Frank and Juanita Kurek. He grew up enjoying going to the YMCA, playing basketball and helping the Decatur Reds basketball team win a state championship basketball title in 1946. He also enjoyed going to St. Louis Cardinals games with his dad in the 1930s and early 1940s. He often visited an aunt and uncle in Noblesville, IN and enjoyed trips with his parents to Turkey Run.
Like most young men his age, he jumped at the chance to enlist following graduation from high school. He served in the U.S. Army for 30 years, serving nearly every rank, enlisted and officer, from private first class to colonel. He served in the Philippines, the Occupation of Japan, the Korean War, and Vietnam. He retired in 1976. Bob went on to work for companies in the Washington D.C. area for another 20 years, to include: SDC, Unisys, TAI and Logicon. He was a graduate of Park College, Parkville, MO and the Army War College in Carlisle, PA. He was a member of the Military Officer Association of America and the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, VA.
Bob married his high school sweetheart, Carlene McMahon, in March 1952. She followed him throughout his career across the country and in Germany in between wartime deployments. They lived for many years following his service in Manassas, VA. They enjoyed traveling, to include several trips to Europe and Hawaii, and cruises to the Mediterranean, Caribbean, and the Panama Canal.
Following Carlene's passing in 2010, Bob relocated to Carmel, IN to be closer to his only son and family. He enjoyed attending his grandson Connor's school events, baseball games and tennis matches. He took his family to Hawaii in 2012, giving the family a chance to enjoy time together in a place he and his wife loved greatly.
While living in Indiana, he enjoyed dining at numerous restaurants in Carmel and the greater Indianapolis area. Two of his favorites were Daddy Jack's and Woody's Library. Patrons and staff would greet him when he entered with a warm, "Hi Bob!" He truly enjoyed living the last nine years at Sunrise Senior Living where he made many new friends with neighbors and staff.
Bob's family wishes to thank the staff at Sunrise for the excellent care and kindness they extended to Bob. We are forever grateful.
Bob is survived by his son, Robert A. Kurek II, (wife) Gayle, (grandson) Connor. He was preceded in death by wife, Carlene, his parents and sister, Betty Jakobson (Howard).
Friends and family are invited to gather from 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at Sunrise on Old Meridian (12130 Old Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032), where a memorial service will begin at 2:00 pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Blue Star Families (P.O. Box 230637 Encinitas, CA 92023 EIN: 80-0369895).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020