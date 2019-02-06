Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Colby "Smokey" Davis

Colby "Smokey" Davis Obituary
Colby "Smokey" Davis

Indianapolis - Colby "Smokey" Davis, 61, passed away on January 29, 2019. On Friday, February 8, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, 2201 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, Indiana and interment at Sutherland Park Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 6, 2019
