Colleen K. (King) Meal
St. Paul - Colleen K. (King) Meal, age 93 of St. Paul, Indiana passed away December 16, 2019. She was born April 2, 1926 in New Point, IN the daughter of the late Howard D. and Adelia Belle (Hicks) King.
She was married June 23, 1946 to Robert D. "Bob" Meal and he preceded her in death in 2009.
Colleen was a 1944 graduate of the St. Paul (IN) High School, she also was a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church and the St. Paul UMC Women and the St. Paul Literary Club.
She was a homemaker, a farm wife and a loving mother.
Colleen's survivors include her children, Faith K. (Jon) Smith of Indianapolis, IN; James R. (Deborah) Meal of St. Paul, IN; and John D. (Terri) Meal of Fairland, IN. also 7 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a brother Stanley H. King and a grandson Samuel Kendall.
Funeral services for Colleen will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00PM in the Glenn E. George Funeral Home, 106 E. Franklin St.., St. Paul, Indiana. Officiating will be Mark Dodd. Burial will be in Star Baptist Church Cemetery, Decatur County.
Visitation will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 11am until time of the services at the funeral home in St. Paul, IN.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019