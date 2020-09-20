1/
Colonel Howard Mangin
Colonel Howard Mangin

Madison - Colonel Howard Eugene "Gene" Mangin, age 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, he attended Cathedral High School. A gifted athlete, Gene played football for Butler University where he was awarded a scholarship to play the game he loved. Upon graduation, Gene entered the US Air Force where he had a long and decorated career as a command pilot. He served in Korea and was a Vietnam War veteran. A dedicated commander, Gene was a recipient of many medals including the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters. He retired after 32 years of service to his country and then worked in Acquisition Logistics for the Department of Defense.

Gene believed in giving back to his world, volunteering at the Air Force Museum and actively helping to run Enon Relief, a local food pantry. He loved music, was a formidable card player (counting the cards), mixed a mean drink, was a talented toastmaster, and a very knowledgeable sports fan. Gene's wonderful wit and sense of humor stayed with him until he took his final flight.

He is survived by his loving wife, Claire C. Mangin (Weber); their daughter Amy Mangin-Foley (Ronald Foley) and son Michael J. Mangin (Dawn Mangin); grandson Douglas C. Foley; sisters-in-law Ruth Weber and Jane Peerson and brother-in-law Paul Weber (Ann) and a wonderful family of the Mangin and Weber clans. He was preceded in death by his parents Caroline and Theodore "Ted" Mangin; his siblings Mildred Lark (Bud), Martin Mangin (Verna), Carl Mangin (Cecelia and Grace), Mary Donahue (Larry), Harriet Miller (Harry), Eileen Breiner (Lewis), Paul Mangin (Frannie), and brothers-in-law Harry Weber and Joe Peerson.

Due to Covid-19, a life celebration will be held at an undetermined time in the future. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you support a veteran organization, food pantry or hospice facility. And also, be

sure to thank a veteran, and of course, to cheer for the Butler Bulldogs!

Published in The Indianapolis Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
