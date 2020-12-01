1/1
Columbus "Abbott" Abbott
1942 - 2020
Columbus "Abbott" Abbott

Indianapolis - 78, passed away November 30, 2020. He was born November 16, 1942 in Albany, KY, to the late Ted and Pearl Abbott. Abbott proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He married Betty L. Boal, February 12, 1983, and was employed with International Harvester (now Navistar) for 39 years, retiring in 2004. Abbott loved working on his hobbies and putting a smile on people's faces.

Abbott is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Betty L. Abbott; daughters, Angela Abbott and Denise Manley; grandchildren, Andrea Abbott, Alex Manley, Brooke Gordon and Jaylan White; great-grandchildren, Apollo Pernell, Theo Pernell and Addalyn Manley; and sister, Christine Abbott. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Penny and Kenneth Abbott; and two sisters, Wilmirth Marley and Sallie Johnston. No funeral services will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
