Comer Corbitt Turner
Clayton - Comer C. Turner, 97, of Clayton, Indiana passed away Monday, December 16. He was born August 25, 1922 in Clay County, Tennessee to Aaron and Barbara Turner.
Comer married the love of his life, Virginia, in 1948. They spent nearly 71 beautiful years together and remain deeply in love at the time of his passing. He retired from Chevrolet in 1992, at age 70, where he worked as a metal inspector. He was a member of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Indianapolis, past Master of Lynhurst Lodge No. 725, F & AM, 2005 and 2010, Murat Shrine, Order of the Eastern Star, Knight Mason, Indiana Council No. 15, Indianapolis Chapter No. 5, Royal Arch Masons, Indianapolis Council No. 2, Cryptic Masons, and Raper Commandery No. 1, Knights Templar.
He is preceded in death by his parents and numerous siblings. Surviving to cherish his memory are loving wife of nearly 71 years, Virginia; son, Terry (Tabitha) Turner; sister, Mareida; grandson, Aaron Kwammi; masonic family members, Fred and Heidi Buckingham and Susan (the late Steve) Marsh.
All are welcome to visit Friday, December 20 from 4-8 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park. Funeral services will take place Saturday, December 21 at 12 PM with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Comer's memory to the Lynhurst Masonic Lodge, 1239 S Lynhurst Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46241.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019