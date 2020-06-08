Commander Linda J. Naile, Nurse Corps, U.S. Navy - Retired
New Braunfels, TX - Commander Linda J. Naile, Nurse Corps, U.S. Navy - Retired, 68, of New Braunfels, TX died Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Born on November 8, 1951 in Indianapolis, IN to David C. and Virginia R. Naile, she graduated from Indian Creek High School in Trafalgar, IN and Franklin College, IN (B.A. in Education, 1974). She taught at Keystone Middle School, Indianapolis, IN before joining the U.S. Navy in October 1976. As a Navy Corpsman (Pharmacy Technician), she was stationed at Naval Hospital Annapolis, MD (March 1977 - August 1978) and Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune, NC (January 1979 - August 1981, and was selected Base Sailor of the Year in 1980) before leaving active duty to become a naval reservist. From April 1983 to August 1985, she also worked as a Pharmacy Technician at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.
She graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Nursing (Bachelor of Science in Nursing, 1986) and received her commission in July 1986. She also earned a Master of Science in Nursing Administration from Marymount University, VA (December 2001). As a Navy Nurse, she served in staff, critical care, ambulatory care, and health services positions at: Naval Hospital Orlando, FL (October 1986 - May 1992), Naval Hospital Keflavik, Iceland (May 1992 - November 1993), Naval Hospital Charleston, SC (December 1993 - December 1996), National Naval Medical Center Bethesda, MD (December 1996 - August 2000), Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Washington, DC (January 2002 - May 2004), and Naval Hospital Charleston, SC (June 2004 - August 2006). She deployed with Fleet Hospital SIX in Awali, Bahrain during OPERATION DESERT STORM (January - March 1991). She also twice deployed aboard the USNS COMFORT (T-AH-20) for humanitarian operations. While serving in the Navy, she was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal (two), Navy & Marine Corps Commendation Medal (two), Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal (two), along with service and campaign medals for Good Conduct, National Defense, Southwest Asia Service, Global War on Terrorism, Saudi Arabia Liberation of Kuwait, and Kuwait Liberation.
Linda enjoyed being with her family, playing golf, reading mystery novels, gardening, crafts, cooking, and traveling to national parks.
She is survived by her brother, Dr. Stephen R. Naile, DVM (Kathy Roche) of Old Chatham, NY, and Wendy A. Gee of New Braunfels, along with nieces: Robyn E. Adair (Scott Ross, grandnephews: Rylan and Corbin) of Seymour, IN; Traci Naile of Salem, OR; Jessyka L. Earl (Marcus, grandnephews: Judah and Lukas) of Joliet, IL; and Gabrielle A. Naile (Ben) of Indianapolis, IN.
Her ashes will be interred 1 pm Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Franklin Greenlawn Cemetery, 100 W. South St, Franklin, IN 46131 alongside her parents, who preceded her in death. Please make contributions in lieu of flowers and in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or your local animal shelter.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.