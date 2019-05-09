|
Commander Lois O'Banion
Indianapolis - Commander Lois O'Banion, Nurse Corp, US Naval Reserve (Retired), passed away on May 7, 2019. She was born in Newport, Kentucky on April 1, 1926 to parents, Bryan and Florence O'Banion. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Orville O'Banion and is survived by her sister, Janet Craig of Utica, New York.
Lois graduated from the Jewish Hospital School of Nursing in 1947 and worked at the hospital until 1958 when she joined the U.S. Navy. She completed a post graduate program at the University of Pennsylvania and an Associate of Arts degree at Pensacola Junior College.
In her Navy career, Lois served at several Naval Hospitals and in multiple medical units at the Navy and Marine Corps Reserve Center in Indianapolis.
Lois worked as an OR nurse at the VA Hospital in Indianapolis from 1973-1986. She was a valued Board Member and volunteer from 1990 to 1996 in the construction of the USS INDIANAPOLIS (CA-35) Memorial. She also volunteered at Fort Benjamin Harrison during Operation Desert Storm in 1991; and served as the first female state President of the Reserve Officers Association from 1994 to 1995, receiving the ROA National Minuteman Award. She also volunteered at the Shepard Center of North UMC and the Children's Museum.
Memorial services will be held at North United Methodist Church, 3808 N. Meridian Street, Indianapolis at 3pm on Monday, May 13, 2019, where friends may gather from 2:15pm until the service time. Burial will be at a later date in Newport, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Church or The Salvation Army of Central Indiana at 6060 Castleway W. Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46250.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 9, 2019