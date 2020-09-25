Connie A. Stephens
Indianapolis - Connie A. Stephens, 73, Indianapolis, passed away on Thurs., Sept. 24, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thurs., Oct. 1, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 P.M. in the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 South East St., Indianapolis. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Fri., Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in St. Jude Catholic Church, 5353 McFarland Rd., Indianapolis. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Indianapolis. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com
