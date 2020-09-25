1/
Connie A. Stephens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie A. Stephens

Indianapolis - Connie A. Stephens, 73, Indianapolis, passed away on Thurs., Sept. 24, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thurs., Oct. 1, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 P.M. in the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 South East St., Indianapolis. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Fri., Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in St. Jude Catholic Church, 5353 McFarland Rd., Indianapolis. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Indianapolis. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com for the complete obituary.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Inurnment
St. Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home
6107 S East Street
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-8224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved