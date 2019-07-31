|
|
Connie Diane Moore Franklin
Indianapolis - 65, passed away on July 28 2019. She was born in Indianapolis on September 29, 1953 to Jack and Diane Buchanan Yant. Visitation will be Thursday August 1 from 4 - 8 pm at Little and Sons Stop 11 Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday, August 2 at 11 am at Little and Sons Stop 11 Funeral Home. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery. For full obituary notice please visit www. LittleandSonsIndianapolis.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 31, 2019