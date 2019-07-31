Services
Little & Sons Funeral Home
4901 East Stop Eleven Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237
(317) 885-0330
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
4901 East Stop Eleven Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Little & Sons Funeral Home
4901 East Stop Eleven Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Connie Diane Moore Franklin


1953 - 2019
Connie Diane Moore Franklin Obituary
Connie Diane Moore Franklin

Indianapolis - 65, passed away on July 28 2019. She was born in Indianapolis on September 29, 1953 to Jack and Diane Buchanan Yant. Visitation will be Thursday August 1 from 4 - 8 pm at Little and Sons Stop 11 Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday, August 2 at 11 am at Little and Sons Stop 11 Funeral Home. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery. For full obituary notice please visit www. LittleandSonsIndianapolis.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 31, 2019
