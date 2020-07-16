Connie England
Indianapolis - Connie Faye England, 70, of Indianapolis passed away March 26, 2020. Connie was born in Greensburg, Indiana the daughter of the late Clinton Dow and Anna (Humphrey) Baldwin. Connie graduated from Sandcreek High School in 1967. She worked for American United Life/OneAmerica for several years retiring as a Claims Administrator. She was a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary and an ardent supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project
.
She is survived by her children, John England and Ellen Foltz; her sister Donna Grimes; her grandchildren, Cassie Reed, Shawna England, Dustin England, Jessica Foltz, Alyssa Foltz and Rebecca Foltz; her great-grandchildren, Kaydence Shockley, Lainey England, Cristina Villanueva, Cristobal Villanueva, Kobe Napier and Alexander England.
A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Family Funeral Care, 5791 Rockville Road, Indianapolis, Indiana. Burial was in Rock Creek Cemetery in Westport, Indiana. Mask and Social Distancing will be required to comply with Marion County.