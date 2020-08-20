Connie G. Carwile
New Whiteland - Connie G. Carwile, 61 of New Whiteland, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Community Hospital South in Indianapolis.
She was born on September 25, 1958 in Franklin, Indiana to Frank Patterson and Geraldine (Coop) Patterson. Connie married John Carwile who lovingly survives. She is also survived by two brothers, Mark Patterson and Dennis Patterson; half-sister, Shelley Adams and half-brother, Phillip Patterson and also by nieces and nephews. She was preceded in passing by her parents.
She was a 1977 graduate of Indian Creek High School and a graduate of Indiana Business College.
Connie was a member of Berean Baptist Church in Greenwood. She enjoyed camping and sewing.
There will be no services at this time. Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like memorial contributions to be made to any organization that is combating the COVID19.
