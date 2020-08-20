1/
Connie G. Carwile
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie G. Carwile

New Whiteland - Connie G. Carwile, 61 of New Whiteland, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Community Hospital South in Indianapolis.

She was born on September 25, 1958 in Franklin, Indiana to Frank Patterson and Geraldine (Coop) Patterson. Connie married John Carwile who lovingly survives. She is also survived by two brothers, Mark Patterson and Dennis Patterson; half-sister, Shelley Adams and half-brother, Phillip Patterson and also by nieces and nephews. She was preceded in passing by her parents.

She was a 1977 graduate of Indian Creek High School and a graduate of Indiana Business College.

Connie was a member of Berean Baptist Church in Greenwood. She enjoyed camping and sewing.

There will be no services at this time. Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like memorial contributions to be made to any organization that is combating the COVID19.

Expressions of caring and kindness may be received at www.flinnmaguire.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flinn & Maguire Funeral Home - Franklin
2898 N Morton St.
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 736-5528
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
August 19, 2020
Keeping you in our prayers, John. Kim and Sara Earl
Kim Earl
Friend
August 19, 2020
John, I'm so sorry to hear about Connie. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Take care my brother.
Rob Williams
Friend
August 19, 2020
I am so sorry I loved Connie and her Mom Now they will be together again Made me very sad to loose them both
Paulette Marshall
Family
August 19, 2020
John, I was saddened to hear of Connie's passing, my deepest sympathies and my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Take care buddy.
Thomas Giegerich
Friend
August 19, 2020
John, so sorry to hear about Connie's unfortunate circumstance and her passing. Sharon and I will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
Gary Murray
Friend
August 19, 2020
So sorry to hear of Connie's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Deborah Young
Friend
August 18, 2020
Connie was in our ladies Bible study class. I loved having her in my class as well as the encouragement and conversations we had often. She was such a sweet and caring lady and I miss her dearly.
Michelle McKnight
Friend
August 18, 2020
Connie will be missed very much! She was a very sweet compassionate lady. Connie brought a lot of love and was a true blessing to have in our ladies bible study. Rest In Peace and prayers to the family.
Janet Wingate
Friend
August 18, 2020
John - we were shocked and so sorry to receive the news of Connie’s passing. Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathies are with you and the family. Hang in there my friend...
Allen Craig
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved