Connie P. Blair
Indianapolis - Connie P. Blair, 71, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away November 7, 2019. She was born June 15, 1948. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 3-6 PM at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. Services will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:30 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 11257 Temple Drive, Carmel, Indiana 46032. To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019