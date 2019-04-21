|
Connie Popcheff
Zionsville - Connie J. Dinn Popcheff, 67, passed away April 17, 2019. Connie was born November 24, 1951 in Hobart IN the daughter of the late Brad and Marian Ledyard Colburn. Connie was an Attorney for Popcheff & Dinn, LLP. She was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church and was a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for Kids' Voice of Indiana. She is survived by her husband, Ed Popcheff; sons, Matthew Dinn (Heather), and Robert Dinn (Avery); sisters, Carolyn Polomchak (Dale), Cindy Rubino (Phil) and Cathy Meinert (Jeff); grandchildren, Clare, Emma, Jake, Evan and Ryan Dinn; and the family dogs, Carl and Kenny. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11am Thursday April 25, 2019 at St. Christopher Catholic Church. Visitation will be 3pm-8pm Wednesday April 24, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kids' Voice of Indiana. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019