Connie Riegel McDavid
Summerville, SC - Connie Riegel McDavid, 63, of Summerville, SC passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 25, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
Connie was born on May 27, 1957 in Evanston, IL. She graduated from Indiana University in 1982 with a degree in Art, where she met her husband Tom McDavid. They were married in 1984. Connie was steadfast in her love for God and service to the Catholic Church. As a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Carmel, IN, she devoted her time and talents to active community involvement. She later served as secretary for St. John the Beloved in Summerville.
Connie was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 1989. She broke records for longevity, far surpassing expectations and medical precedent. Connie battled cancer while raising two daughters and serving as class mom, Girl Scout leader, and religious education teacher. She also remained a dedicated member of several support groups, passing on wisdom and encouragement to other myeloma patients. Her life was characterized by her tenacity and compassion.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, D. Thomas McDavid of Summerville, SC., her daughters and their spouses, Kathleen (Jeff) Muthig of Columbia, SC and Catie (Taylor) McDavid of Munich, Germany; her mother, Kathleen Riegel Dubis and her sister and brother-in-law, Patti (Dan) Daily of McDonald, PA; and her grandsons, Wick Muthig and JP Muthig. She will be missed by her sister and brother in-laws, nieces and nephews, and extended family. Connie was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Riegel, her in-laws, Robert and Maryalyce McDavid, and her sister-in-law, Eileen McDavid.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1 o'clock at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church in Summerville, SC, where Connie was a member. Rite of Committal with Final Commendation will be held in Dorchester Memorial Gardens in Summerville.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home in Summerville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, Attn: St. Vincent de Paul Society, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville, SC 29483. Connie had a special place in her heart for this volunteer group which helps those in need with food and assistance with rent and electric bills.
Connie felt blessed in many ways because cancer changed her perspective on life for the better. She was able to appreciate the little things which allowed her to see what was really important in life: God, family and friends.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.
Summerville, SC - Connie Riegel McDavid, 63, of Summerville, SC passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 25, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
Connie was born on May 27, 1957 in Evanston, IL. She graduated from Indiana University in 1982 with a degree in Art, where she met her husband Tom McDavid. They were married in 1984. Connie was steadfast in her love for God and service to the Catholic Church. As a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Carmel, IN, she devoted her time and talents to active community involvement. She later served as secretary for St. John the Beloved in Summerville.
Connie was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 1989. She broke records for longevity, far surpassing expectations and medical precedent. Connie battled cancer while raising two daughters and serving as class mom, Girl Scout leader, and religious education teacher. She also remained a dedicated member of several support groups, passing on wisdom and encouragement to other myeloma patients. Her life was characterized by her tenacity and compassion.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, D. Thomas McDavid of Summerville, SC., her daughters and their spouses, Kathleen (Jeff) Muthig of Columbia, SC and Catie (Taylor) McDavid of Munich, Germany; her mother, Kathleen Riegel Dubis and her sister and brother-in-law, Patti (Dan) Daily of McDonald, PA; and her grandsons, Wick Muthig and JP Muthig. She will be missed by her sister and brother in-laws, nieces and nephews, and extended family. Connie was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Riegel, her in-laws, Robert and Maryalyce McDavid, and her sister-in-law, Eileen McDavid.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1 o'clock at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church in Summerville, SC, where Connie was a member. Rite of Committal with Final Commendation will be held in Dorchester Memorial Gardens in Summerville.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home in Summerville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, Attn: St. Vincent de Paul Society, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville, SC 29483. Connie had a special place in her heart for this volunteer group which helps those in need with food and assistance with rent and electric bills.
Connie felt blessed in many ways because cancer changed her perspective on life for the better. She was able to appreciate the little things which allowed her to see what was really important in life: God, family and friends.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star on Jun. 28, 2020.