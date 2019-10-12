Resources
Connie Sue Craig

Connie Sue Craig Obituary
Nineveh, Indiana - 63, passed away in her home surrounded by family on October 11, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Craig; her three sons, George (Kristy), Dustin (Brandy), and Denver (Nicole) Craig; and her seven grandchildren. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 2-6pm at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd West Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46228. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6pm. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Please share an online memory of Connie at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
