Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Hendrickson-Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Sylene Hendrickson-Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie Sylene Hendrickson-Thompson Obituary
Connie Sylene Hendrickson-Thompson

Indianapolis - Connie Sylene Hendrickson-Thompson, 58, passed away April 21, 2020.

On Thursday, April 30, there will be drive-through viewing from 6-8 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, 2201 N. Illinois St. Services are private.

She was a member of Eastern Star Church. A graduate of Ball State University, she retired from Comcast.

She leaves to cherish precious memories her daughter, Aleia Simone Thompson; brother, Kenneth R. Hendrickson; sisters, Theresa Cornett, and Martha and Sharon Hendrickson.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -