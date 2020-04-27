|
Connie Sylene Hendrickson-Thompson
Indianapolis - Connie Sylene Hendrickson-Thompson, 58, passed away April 21, 2020.
On Thursday, April 30, there will be drive-through viewing from 6-8 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, 2201 N. Illinois St. Services are private.
She was a member of Eastern Star Church. A graduate of Ball State University, she retired from Comcast.
She leaves to cherish precious memories her daughter, Aleia Simone Thompson; brother, Kenneth R. Hendrickson; sisters, Theresa Cornett, and Martha and Sharon Hendrickson.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020