Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Pius X Church
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Conor Edward Quinn


1979 - 2019
Conor Edward Quinn Obituary
Conor Edward Quinn

Indianapolis - On Sunday, May 26, 2019, Conor Edward Quinn of Indianapolis, IN passed away suddenly at the age of 40.

Conor was born on January 13, 1979 in Indianapolis, IN to James P. Quinn and Mary Ann Cope (Don Cope). He is survived by his wife, Megan, sons, Hunter (17) and Gavin (12), sister, Darcy Krauss (Charlsie, Savannah, and Karsten), and countless family and friends who will miss him dearly.

Conor was a graduate of Cathedral High School and the University of Phoenix. He loved hunting, fishing and enjoyed making others laugh. We will cherish memories of Conor forever.

St. Pius X Church will hold a calling Thursday, May 30th from 5:00-7:00pm and a funeral service Friday, May 31st at 11:00am. Arrangements entrusted to Albertson's Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to an education fund for Hunter and Gavin at https://www.gofundme.com/2dkym-educational-fund

Albertson's Mortuary www.albertsonsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 30, 2019
