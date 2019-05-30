|
Conor Edward Quinn
Indianapolis - On Sunday, May 26, 2019, Conor Edward Quinn of Indianapolis, IN passed away suddenly at the age of 40.
Conor was born on January 13, 1979 in Indianapolis, IN to James P. Quinn and Mary Ann Cope (Don Cope). He is survived by his wife, Megan, sons, Hunter (17) and Gavin (12), sister, Darcy Krauss (Charlsie, Savannah, and Karsten), and countless family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Conor was a graduate of Cathedral High School and the University of Phoenix. He loved hunting, fishing and enjoyed making others laugh. We will cherish memories of Conor forever.
St. Pius X Church will hold a calling Thursday, May 30th from 5:00-7:00pm and a funeral service Friday, May 31st at 11:00am. Arrangements entrusted to Albertson's Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to an education fund for Hunter and Gavin at https://www.gofundme.com/2dkym-educational-fund
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 30, 2019