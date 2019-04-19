Services
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenwood Baptist Church
99 West Main Street,
Greenwood, IN
Indianapolis - Conrad was born in Beech Grove, Indiana To Walter and Ethel (Burkhardt) Seniour on July 24, 1946. Conrad graduated from Warren Central High School, Indianapolis, IN and after graduation joined the Army in 1966 serving in Vietnam and Fitzsimmons General Hospital in Denver, Colorado. He was honorably discharged on August 16, 1970 earning a Good Conduct Medal and Vietnam Service Medal with 3 bronze service stars.

Conrad was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jon Orrin Seniour, of Greencastle, IN, his Granddaughter Casey McMahon, of Kennerdell, PA, granddaughter Lindi Seniour, and stepson, Tim Haywood, of Deputy, IN.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Bonnie, sister Julie James of Spencer IN, son Eric Seniour and companion Jen of Oil City, PA., and Daughter Denise McMahon of Kennerdell, PA, stepsons Terry Haywood of Shelbyville, IN and Dan Haywood of Plainfield, IN., sister-in-law Paula Seniour of Greencastle, IN, brothers-in -law Ron Farley of Greenwood, IN and Jack Farley and wife Marcia, daughter-in-law Charlotte Haywood of Deputy, IN.,16 Grandchildren, and 1 Great Grandchild.

A Memorial Service is planned for Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Greenwood Baptist Church, 99 West Main Street, Greenwood, IN 46142. On line condolences at wilsonstpierre.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019
