Constance A. Riggs
Constance A. Riggs

Lafayette, LA - Constance A. Riggs passed away in Lafayette LA on July 8th, aged 92. During the '50's and '60s she worked at Inland Container, Hatfield Electric, Skyway Engineering and St. Vincent's Hospital and was assistant to developer Tom Perine in the late '60s. She was also a contributor to the Star. She is survived by four of her five sons and two of her three daughters. Details for an August 8th memorial service may be found on the Delhomme Obituary pages.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
