|
|
Constance Ann (Connie) Mason
Johns Creek, GA - Constance Ann (Connie) Mason, 69 of Johns Creek, GA passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 in her home surrounded by all those who loved her deeply. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Sister. She was born January 12, 1950 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Arnold and Jacqueline (Butler) Richardson. She was preceded in death by her sister Ann (Richardson) Lawson. She is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years Thomas A. Mason, her loving sons Thomas J. Mason (Betsy) and Jeffery M. Mason (Beth); brothers Ronald E. Richardson (Pamela), Donald Richardson, and John Richardson (Carol); sisters Bonnie Patterson (Dan), and Patricia Richardson; and granddaughters Megan Elizabeth, Avery Marynn, Savanna Leigh, Connor Mckenna, and Marissa Erin Mason.
Mrs. Mason attended St. Benedict Catholic Church of Duluth, Georgia. She attended Scecina Memorial Catholic High School of Indianapolis, IN. Connie loved attending her granddaughters' softball and basketball games and dance performances, and playing bingo. She was an angel on earth and now an angel in heaven. She was the sweetest and we will miss her terribly.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 30th from 5 to 8 PM at Northside Chapel, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, Georgia. Memorial Service will held Saturday, August 31st with receiving 1-2 PM and the service at 2 PM.
In Lieu of Flowers those wishing may make donations to . For further information please visit www.northsidechapel.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 29, 2019