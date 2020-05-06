Constance Ann Vitti Phillips Simpson
1937 - 2020
Constance Ann Vitti Phillips Simpson

Indianapolis - Connee, 82 of Indianapolis, passed away on Sunday May 3, 2020. She was born on November 3, 1937 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Louis A. and Olive Cox Vitti. She graduated from Broad Ripple High School in 1956, and went on to marry her husband, Von, the following year.

After 20 years of raising her girls, and the passing of her husband in 1978, she took on the daily operations of Indy Towing Service Inc. During these years Connee devoted herself to her staff, community, and several charitable organizations. Mom loved seeing her trucks on the roadway and would declare "there's one of ours!". Because of her hard work and determination she gained the respect of those in her employ and all whose path she crossed.

Connee later stepped away from the business, spending her winters in Florida and traveling. She loved to spend time with her family, especially those that affectionately called her Gma, Mema, and GiGi.

Connee was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She had a quick wit and always a smile. Her interest included home projects, her yard, "the boat" and weekly BINGO where every card had a #3.

Connee is survived by her daughters, Cyndi (Jay) King, and Pam (JD) Craig; grandchildren, Kasey (Dustin) Illyes, Mark King, Jacob King, Maggi Craig, and Trey Craig; great grandchildren, James Illyes, Vivian Illyes, and Charlie Illyes; brother, Kelly Vitti; and companion, Paul Privette. She is preceded in passing by her husband Von A. Phillips; daughter, Toni Ellen Phillips; and Joseph Simpson.

A private graveside service will be held for Connee at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in Connee's name to your favorite charity. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
