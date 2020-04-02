|
Constance Cadick Earle
Indianapolis - Born in Indianapolis on December 3, 1931, Connie was the daughter of Jeremiah L. and Evelyn Barnes Cadick. She was a graduate of Tudor Hall School (now Park Tudor) in 1949 and of Vassar College in 1953. In 1957, she was married to H. Warren Earle of Indianapolis, and they remained happily married for almost 49 years until his death in November of 2005.
Connie joined Indiana the National Bank Travel Department in 1969 and founded Earle Travel Ltd. at the Fashion Mall in 1977. In 1996, she sold the business to her employees and it continues in operation as Earle Travel Co.
Connie was past President Junior League of Indianapolis, and a past board member of the Better Business Bureau, Park Tudor School, and Woodstock Club. She was also a long-time volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
Connie was a long-standing member of Second Presbyterian Church, Woodstock Club, The Dramatic Club, the Indianapolis Garden Club, the Junior League of Indianapolis and the Colonial Dames.
Connie was a lifelong traveler, reader and gardener and she also enjoyed, tennis, golf, and bridge.
Connie is survived by her son, Christopher "Kit"; Daughter-in-law Dee; Grandsons Jared and Charles; sister Susan Hancey; and dear friend Dr. Charles Helmen. A memorial celebration will be scheduled at an appropriate time in the future for Constance.
Memorial donations should be made to Second Presbyterian Church, Meals on Wheels, or Indianapolis Humane Society. Online condolences available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020