Constance Claiborne Putney Hudson
Columbus, IN - Constance Claiborne Putney Hudson, 84, of Columbus, IN, formerly of Carmel, IN, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Silver Oaks Retirement Community. Born November 8, 1935 in Chattanooga, TN, she was the daughter of the late Dr. John Wellons Claiborne, Jr. and Jennie Elinor (Cocke)Claiborne and the sister of John Wellons Claiborne III. She graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor's in Physical Education.
Connie rarely met a challenge she could not meet (math being her one dominating nemesis) - even learning to ride a Harley in her 60's. She joined clubs and participated in numerous sports including basketball, volleyball, cheerleading, etc. She became a lifelong member of Gamma Phi Beta at Mizzou - even participating as a rush advisor as an alum.
As a mom, Connie loved putting her talents to use in various PTA organizations, and as a Carmel HS Ambassador parent, she was a Jelly Queen. Later, when she was a receptionist at Delta Tau Delta national Fraternity, her "boys" loved being able to call her to ask for advice on anything - she was always there for them.
After retiring, Connie was active in her neighborhood - book clubs, girls' nights and other social events were always in her calendar, but she also donated time and money to her passions: animals and children.
Connie's wit and spirit will be remembered by her daughter Jennie Leigh (Steven) Daniels, her son Clai Allyn (Janet) Putney and her grandchildren Paul Philip (Dionne) Daniels, Marc Wellon Daniels, Jack Durrell Daniels, Logan Philip Putney and Lydia Marie Putney. She was predeceased by her first husband, John Philip Putney, and her second husband, Frank W. Hudson.
A "Celebration of Life" will take place at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite) located at 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250 on Saturday, December 28th from 2-4pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the ASPCA or an animal rescue organization in honor of Connie's supreme love of animals.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019