Constance Ellen Eggers
1925 - 2020
Constance Ellen Eggers

Constance Ellen Eggers, 95 of Franklin died June 6, 2020. Visitation with COVID 19 restrictions on Friday, June 12 from 3 to 4 p.m. and for friends and family on Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home. Service will be Saturday, June 13 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Franklin. Visit our website at www.flinnmaguire.net for complete obituary.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Flinn & Maguire Funeral Home - Franklin
JUN
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Flinn & Maguire Funeral Home - Franklin
JUN
13
Service
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Franklin
Funeral services provided by
Flinn & Maguire Funeral Home - Franklin
2898 N Morton St.
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 736-5528
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 8, 2020
John, Joe and Jeff, I am so sorry for your loss. She was a great lady. It is always difficult to lose someone we love. You and your families are in my thoughts and prayers.
Cindy Pitts Hein
Friend
