Constance Ellen EggersConstance Ellen Eggers, 95 of Franklin died June 6, 2020. Visitation with COVID 19 restrictions on Friday, June 12 from 3 to 4 p.m. and for friends and family on Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Flinn and Maguire Funeral Home. Service will be Saturday, June 13 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Franklin. Visit our website at www.flinnmaguire.net for complete obituary.