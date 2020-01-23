|
Constance Herring
Brownsburgh - Constance (Connie) M. Herring, age 90, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 13, 1929 to Alfred and Laverne Hummel of Indianapolis. In her long and full life, she nourished those around her with her special gifts of warmth, generosity, humor, and love. She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Connie was a Ben Davis High School graduate. She was happily married for 54 years to the love of her life, Maurice (Hap) R. Herring, and they raised four children. Her family was her greatest joy and proudest accomplishment. She was also very proud of her career at Marsh and McClennan and retired from there. She was an active church-goer and a 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a talented poet, a great cook, very witty, an animal lover, loved camping, yellow flowers, music, chihuahuas and family gatherings. She was a one of a kind person, a positive soul and an inspiration to others with her uplifting and cheerful manner. Everyone who knew her, loved her and she had a knack for making others feel good and special. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Alfred and Laverne Hummel, her brother, Juan Hummel, and her husband, Maurice R. Herring. She is survived by son, David Herring (Sheila), son, Allen Herring (Jennifer), son, Morris Herring, daughter, Bonnie McAtee (Kevin), five grandchildren, Diana, Nick, Cody, Carly, Aaron, and three great grandchildren, Hunter, Noah and Evie.
Visitation is on Saturday, January 25th, at Flanner and Buchanan- Speedway, 2950 N High School Rd., Indianapolis, from noon until 2pm with the funeral service following at 2:00pm. Burial will be at West Ridge Park Cemetery in Avon, Indiana immediately following the service.
