STILLINGER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
1780 West Main Street
Greenfield, IN 46140-2707
(317) 462-5536
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
STILLINGER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
1780 West Main Street
Greenfield, IN 46140-2707
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
STILLINGER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
1780 West Main Street
Greenfield, IN 46140-2707
Entombment
Following Services
Washington Park East Cemetery
Indianapolis, IN
Constance Shafer


1944 - 2020
Constance Shafer Obituary
Constance Shafer

Kingston - Constance "Connie" Shafer, age 75, of Kingston, New York and formerly of Greenfield, passed away on January 5, 2020 at Adira at Riverside Nursing Home in New York. She was born on December 13, 1944, in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late William & Wanda (Beagle) Shafer.

Connie graduated from Greenfield High School in 1962 and was a member of the Greenfield Christian Church. She spent her career as an entertainer singing, dancing, directing and doing the choreography for musicals and plays in New York and across the country. Connie loved dogs, but more than anything, she loved spending time with her precious family who she loved dearly.

Left to cherish Constance's memory are her mother, Wanda and her mother's partner Fred Sallee.

Constance is proceeded in death by her father William in WWII.

Visitation for Constance will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday January 13, 2020 at Stillinger Family Funeral Home, 1780 W. Main St, Greenfield, IN 46140. A Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Matt Wickham officiating. Entombment will immediately follow the Funeral Service at Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis.

To share memories and online condolences with Connie's family, please visit www.stillingerfamily.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
