Cora Jane Krinhop

Cora Jane Krinhop Obituary
Greenwood - 66 of Greenwood, Indiana passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. Cora is survived by her siblings, Betsy Krinhop, Mary Harshbarger and Barbara Ralph. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 1 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel 481 W. Main Street Greenwood, Indiana. A Celebration of Cora's life will be held 10:00 Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Joy's House.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
