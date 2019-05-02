Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
Plainfield - Coral Mae Drury, 84, of Plainfield, passed away on April 27, 2019. She was born in Greene County, IN on November 16, 1934 to the late Harve and Rosa Emery. Coral retired as a shipping clerk from Herff Jones after 30 plus years with the company. Coral enjoyed gardening and old time country music. Family meant the world to her. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Phillip and Paul Emery; sister, Lucille Aishe. Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home at 1:00 pm where friends may call from 11:00 am until time of service. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Survivors include her daughter, Linda Nield; sister, Martha (Carroll) Tackett; grandchildren, Joseph and Scott (Heather) Nield; great grandchildren, Samuel, Sullivan, Sherman and Lillian Nield.www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 2, 2019
