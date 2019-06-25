Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Corbie Joseph Dirk Obituary
Corbie Joseph Dirk

Indianapolis - Corbie Joseph Dirk, 71, of Indianapolis, passed away on June 21, 2019. He was born January 8, 1948 in Indianapolis to the late Edward Joseph and Vera Dirk.

He was a member of the American Legion, Wayne Post #64. Corbie retired from Eli Lilly and since retirement he enjoyed spending winters in Florida and traveling.

He is survived by his sister, Deborah Dirk; and two cousins.

Memorial visitation will be from 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM with memorial service beginning at 11:30 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood. He will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 25, 2019
