Cornelia "Connie" R. Smith
Indianapolis - Cornelia "Connie" R. Smith, 89, passed away on Monday April 15. On Wednesday, April 24, there will be a Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christopher Catholic Church with visitation Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the Church interment at Floral Park Cemetery. Survivors include grandchildren Armon D. Curd, Candace D. Henderson-Curd (David), Brian L. Curd and Kimberly Curd, twelve great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019