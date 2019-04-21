Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary Chapel
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Cornelia Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cornelia R. "Connie" Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cornelia R. "Connie" Smith Obituary
Cornelia "Connie" R. Smith

Indianapolis - Cornelia "Connie" R. Smith, 89, passed away on Monday April 15. On Wednesday, April 24, there will be a Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christopher Catholic Church with visitation Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the Church interment at Floral Park Cemetery. Survivors include grandchildren Armon D. Curd, Candace D. Henderson-Curd (David), Brian L. Curd and Kimberly Curd, twelve great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.