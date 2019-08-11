|
|
Cornelia S. Spannuth
Indianapolis - 95, passed away August 9, 2019. She was born March 12, 1924 in Chicago, IL, to the late Walter and Felicia Siewierski. Cornelia was a 1942 graduate of Lindbloom High School, Chicago, IL. She married Robert D. Spannuth, October 18, 1948, and he preceded her in death in 2002 after 54 years of marriage. Cornelia was an auditing clerk for Western Electric for many years. She was a longtime member of The Caring Place, and a member of the Women's Christian Temperance Union. Cornelia lived her life for the Lord. Her faith was everything and inspired those around her as they witnessed her joy and love of life.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.
Cornelia is survived by her loving son, Gary D. Spannuth; and sister, Laura Towers. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Henrietta Siewierski and Leona Klikunas; and two brothers, Arthur Seers and Roman Siewierski.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions aare suggested to The Caring Place, 2901 N. Post Road, Indianapolis, IN 46219, where she ministered for many years. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 11, 2019