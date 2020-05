Or Copy this URL to Share

Cortez DaRon Clark, Sr.



Indianapolis - Mr. Cortez DaRon Clark, Sr., 34, of Indianapolis, transitioned on May 5, 2020. His visitation is Saturday, May 16, 2020, 10am - 12pm with service at 12pm at Crossroads A.M.E. Church, 4602 N. College Avenue. Burial at Floral Park. Arrangements entrusted to Albertson's Mortuary.









